Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time call Tuesday
Bergeron (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Devils on Tuesday.
Bergeron was forced to miss Saturday's matchup with Washington, but could be ready to play versus New Jersey. The world-class center has racked up six goals and five assists in 11 outings prior to getting hurt. Once cleared to play, the Quebec native will return to his first-line assignment alongside Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak in addition to rejoining the No. 1 power-play unit. Bergeron will continue to be a top-end DFS option throughout the year and a lock for season-long lineups.
