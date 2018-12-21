Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time decision

Bergeron (ribs) will be a game-time call versus the Predators on Saturday.

If he plays, Bergeron will be returning from a 16-game stint on the sidelines. The All-Star center is a lock to slot back into the top line with Brad Marchand, as well as rejoining the top power-play unit, where he is averaging 3:32 of ice time and has tallied 11 of his 26 points this season. In order to play, the Quebec native will need to be activated from injured reserve.