Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time decision Monday
Bergeron (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Avalanche.
Note that the Bruins face off against the Avs at 1:00 PM ET on Monday, so those considering Bergeron in fantasy lineups will want to check back on his status during the team's line rushes in advance of the contest.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Not skating in practice•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Unfit for opener•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Remains day-to-day•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Leaves practice with injury•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: May have limitations in camp•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Ready for 2017-18 campaign•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...