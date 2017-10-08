Play

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time decision Monday

Bergeron (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Avalanche.

Note that the Bruins face off against the Avs at 1:00 PM ET on Monday, so those considering Bergeron in fantasy lineups will want to check back on his status during the team's line rushes in advance of the contest.

