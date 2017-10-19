Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time decision

Bergeron (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's game against Vancouver.

Confirmation of Bergeron's status for Thursday's contest is thus unlikely to arrive until pre-game warmups, but the veteran pivot, who has yet to suit up in the regular season, is clearly in the day-to-day category at this stage. Whether his return arrives Thursday, or Saturday against the Sabres, his presence would be a welcome one for the Bruins, who have clearly missed both Bergeron and David Backes (who is in line to return to action against the Canucks) out of the gate this season.