Bergeron scored three goals and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres.

Bergeron potted Boston's first two goals in the second period and completed the hat trick by capping the scoring with just over two minutes left in the third. The veteran center's playing some of his best hockey of the year heading into the playoffs, with five goals and four assists in his last three games. With seeding still on the line, the Bruins may not rest Bergeron for Friday's season finale against Toronto.