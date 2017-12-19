Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Gets two points in victory

Bergeron had a goal and an assist in a 7-2 win over Columbus on Monday.

Bergeron has now scored in six of eight games in December and has put up nine points in that stretch. He's on track for another strong season and should be in your lineup whenever he's playing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories