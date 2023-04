Bergeron (upper body) was not at practice Saturday as he was getting extra rest, according to coach Jim Montgomery, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Bergeron left Thursday's game in Montreal in the first period after sustaining the injury, but he's expected to center Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk on the top line in Monday's Game 1 versus the Panthers in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Bergeron ended the regular season with 27 goals and 58 points in 78 contests.