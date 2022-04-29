Bergeron will not be in the lineup versus the Leafs on Friday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Bergeron will skip the regular-season finale in order to rest up for the postseason. As such, the world-class center will end the year having recorded 25 goals and 40 assists, including 23 power-play points. Without Bergeron in the lineup, Charlie Coyle will likely move into the first-line center role alongside Jake DeBrusk.