Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Goal and assist in loss
Bergeron recorded a goal and an assist Wednesday, in a 5-2 loss to the Flames.
Another multi-point performance puts Bergeron at 13 for the season, tied for second in the league behind Maple Leafs forward, Auston Matthews. Since going pointless in the first game of the year, the veteran forward has notched at least two points in each of the five games that followed. So long as he remains healthy, Bergeron's production level should remain high, considering he plays in all scenarios.
