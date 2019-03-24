Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Goal streak at four games
Bergeron scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over Florida.
He had six shots and was plus-3. Bergeron's current goal and point streak now stands at four games and eight points, including five goals. The only quibble with his game Saturday? Bergeron was schooled in the face-off circle, a place he usually dominates. He won just 38 percent of his draws. But that rarely counts in fantasy leagues. Bergeron has 73 points and continues to build on his career year.
