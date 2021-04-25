Bergeron (lower body) will play in Sunday's game against the Penguins, per the NHL's official media site.
Bergeron has been cleared to play after missing just one game. The 35-year-old will center the first line and the top power-play unit. Through 45 games this year, he's posted 18 goals and 23 assists.
