Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Good to go for opener
In his preseason debut, Bergeron logged 12:47 worth of ice time in Saturday's 8-2 win over Chicago, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
Though Bergeron didn't record a point in the game, he noted afterward that things went fine for him Saturday, which sets the stage for him to be in the Bruins' lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Stars. In the process he'll continue to skate on the team's top line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, as well as log regular power-play duty.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Preseason debut on tap•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could return Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Practice time being managed•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sheds non-contact sweater•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Logs first practice•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Practices with no-contact sweater•
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.