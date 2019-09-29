Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Good to go for opener

In his preseason debut, Bergeron logged 12:47 worth of ice time in Saturday's 8-2 win over Chicago, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Though Bergeron didn't record a point in the game, he noted afterward that things went fine for him Saturday, which sets the stage for him to be in the Bruins' lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Stars. In the process he'll continue to skate on the team's top line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, as well as log regular power-play duty.