Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Good to go Thursday

Bergeron received a maintenance day Wednesday.

The absence of both Bergeron and Noel Acciari (mouth) on Wednesday, coupled with the emergency recall of Peter Cehlarik and Karson Kuhlman was notable, but coach Bruce Cassidy later confirmed that Bergeron is fine for Thursday's game against the Lightning. He'll continue to log heavy minutes both as the Bruins' top center and on the team's power play.

More News
Our Latest Stories