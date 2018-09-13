Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Hampered by back spasms
Bergeron (groin) is also dealing with back spasms, and he will get off to a late start in training camp, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Half of the Bruins are in China preparing for a pair of special exhibition contests against the Flames, but Bergeron reportedly stayed back. According to Joe McDonald of The Athletic, the venerable two-way pivot will at least miss Friday's scheduled session. Back spasms are common for players coming off groin surgery, but this is obviously an unwanted setback for Bergeron as he looks forward to his 15th NHL season.
