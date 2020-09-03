Bergeron's chronic groin problem flared up during the postseason, as he told reporters, "It's the same old song and dance with this. It comes and goes and it's something I just manage and deal with," per Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston.

Bergeron followed up saying he was going to take a few weeks off to help get the situation under control. While it's unlikely to impact his availability for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, fantasy players will want to be aware of the situation heading into next year since he could miss a few games from time to time. Even if he is occasionally limited, Bergeron should be capable of recording an eighth straight 50-plus point season.