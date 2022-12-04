Bergeron drew an assist during Saturday's 5-1 victory over the visiting Avalanche.

Bergeron recently celebrated his own career achievement, posting his 1,000th career point. The 37-year-old center helped Jake DeBrusk create his own milestone. Bergeron was credited with a secondary assist on his teammate's 100th career goal, which capped Saturday's scoring. Bergeron, who has compiled three helpers in five contests, contributed five shots during 18:18 of ice time during the triumph.