Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Hattie plus a helper in convincing win

Bergeron had a monster game Monday, registering four points, including three goals in a 6-3 win over Ottawa.

Bergeron now has six points in three games, including four goals. Even if Boston struggles as a team, fantasy owners can always rely on Bergeron to produce. If he can remain healthy, Bergeron should register another 60-plus point campaign in 2018-19.

