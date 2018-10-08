Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Hattie plus helper in convincing win
Bergeron had a monster game Monday, registering four points, including three goals in a 6-3 win over Ottawa.
Bergeron now has six points in three games, including four goals. Even if Boston struggles as a team, fantasy owners can always rely on Bergeron to produce. If he can remain healthy, Bergeron should register another 60-plus point campaign in 2018-19.
