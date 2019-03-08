Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Heart pumps like a Hart
Bergeron scored twice Thursday to power the Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Panthers.
His scoring streak stands at five games and six points, including four goals. Bergeron ignited the Bruins in the third period when he notched a shortie in the third to knot things at two. Then he delivered the winning goal with seven seconds left to carry his team to victory. Bergeron bleeds black and gold and his heart pump like a Hart, even though he won't win it. He's that good.
