Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Heartbeat of club

Bergeron scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville.

He fired six shots and won 59 percent of his faceoffs. There are a lot of elite players on the Bruins, but Bergeron is the heartbeat of the club. He has 30 points in 28 games. And he'll carry them as far as they'll go.

