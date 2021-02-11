Bergeron produced an assist and won 15 of 20 faceoffs in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Bergeron was credited with the secondary assist on Brad Marchand's game-winning goal in overtime. Bergeron jarred a puck loose from the Rangers to ignite the fast-moving counterattack. The 35-year-old center has six goals, 10 helpers, 44 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 12 appearances this season.