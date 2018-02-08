Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Hits net twice in win
Bergeron lit the lamp for a pair in a 6-1 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
Bergeron has continued his strong performance into February, as he's now scored in three of the Bruins' four games in the month. The B's are tearing things up right now, and Bergeron's a large part of that. Play him with confidence.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: On track to play Thursday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Dealing with illness•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Buries three in win over Isles•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Notches two helpers Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Looks good to play Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...