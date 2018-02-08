Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Hits net twice in win

Bergeron lit the lamp for a pair in a 6-1 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Bergeron has continued his strong performance into February, as he's now scored in three of the Bruins' four games in the month. The B's are tearing things up right now, and Bergeron's a large part of that. Play him with confidence.

