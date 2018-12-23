Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Huge return from IR

Bergeron scored two goals and two assists, with one of each coming on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

The 33-year-old had missed 16 games with a rib injury, but he wasted no time in proving that he was 100 percent in his first action since being activated from IR. Bergeron now has a stunning 11 goals and 30 points in only 20 games this season, with nearly half of that production (three goals, 10 assists) coming with the man advantage.