Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Huge return from IR
Bergeron scored two goals and two assists, with one of each coming on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
The 33-year-old had missed 16 games with a rib injury, but he wasted no time in proving that he was 100 percent in his first action since being activated from IR. Bergeron now has a stunning 11 goals and 30 points in only 20 games this season, with nearly half of that production (three goals, 10 assists) coming with the man advantage.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Officially activated from IR•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Ready to go, pending IR activation•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time decision•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could play as soon as Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: May debut this weekend•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Continues to progress•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...