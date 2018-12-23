Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Huge return from IR

Bergeron scored two goals and two assists, with one of each coming on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

The 33-year-old had missed 16 games with a rib injury, but he wasted no time in proving that he was 100 percent in his first action since being activated from IR. Bergeron now has a stunning 11 goals and 30 points in only 20 games this season, with nearly half of that production (three goals, 10 assists) coming with the man advantage.

More News
Our Latest Stories