Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Iffy for Monday

While considered a game-time decisions by the Bruins, CSN New England's Joe Haggerty indicates that Bergeron (lower body) doesn't seem likely to play Monday against the Avalanche.

The fact that he's not ruled out for Monday's game suggests that Bergeron's return is not far off, but it's notable that of the Bruins' three game-time decisions for the contest, coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledges that Torey Krug and Austin Czarnik "look a little closer (to playing)" than Bergeron. If Bergeron --- who sported a non-contact jersey at practice Sunday -- is unavailable Monday, look for Ryan Spooner to center Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, with David Krejci manning the middle between promising youngsters Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk.