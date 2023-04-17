Bergeron (upper body) is under the weather and will be a game-time decision against the Panthers for Game 1 on Monday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Bergeron is one of a handful of guys dealing with an illness going through the team, though coach Jim Montgomery didn't name any other impacted players. The team will get David Krejci (lower body) back, which should bolster their top six if Bergeron can't give it a go. For his part, Bergeron will be the top-line and No. 1 power-play unit as soon as he gets into the lineup.