Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: In line to continue playing

Coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Monday that Bergeron (upper body) and his teammates look healthy and ready to go for the Bruins' evening tilt against the Maple Leafs, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

While Anders Bjork (shoulder) and Brandon Carlo (ankle) are out for the season, it looks like the rest of the banged-up Bruins on the team's active roster, including Bergeron, will be available for Monday's Game 6. In his return to action Saturday after missing one contest, Bergeron logged 20:57 worth of ice time in Boston's 4-3 loss to Toronto, while centering the team's top line.