Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: In line to play Wednesday
Bergeron (back) centered the Bruins' top line during Wednesday's morning rushes.
Bergeron is thus slated to suit up in Wednesday night's season opener against the Capitals. It's been quite a while since the stellar two-way pivot has seen game action, but assuming no injury setbacks, it shouldn't take Bergeron long to get back into gear. In addition to centering one of the NHL's top lines, Bergeron is also slated to see first-unit power-play duty for the Bruins this season.
