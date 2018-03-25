Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: In lineup Sunday
Bergeron (foot) is in the lineup Sunday against Minnesota.
With Boston having nine games left before they begin their playoff quest, Bergeron will have plenty of time time to re-find his game following the 13 contests he missed due to his injury, although it wouldn't be surprising if he sees slightly less time on ice in his return. With that in mind, he should regardless take over his role of centering the first power-play unit, and also needs to light the lamp just three more times in order to log his fourth 30-goal season of his career.
More News
