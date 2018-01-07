Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Joins Bruins elite with record night

Bergeron scored four goals and added an assist in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Bergeron became the 16th Bruins player to score four goals in a single game and the first since 1999. The second goal made him just the seventh Boston player to reach 700 points in his career. Bergeron has been a goal-scoring machine of late with 11 in his last 11 games and is enjoying his most-productive offensive season in a decade.