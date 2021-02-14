Bergeron scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.
The 35-year-old isn't slowing down -- he's tied with Brad Marchand for team lead in points with 18 in 14 games. Those 18 points put both men into four-way tie for fifth in the NHL scoring. Bergeron is a mandatory activation in every format.
