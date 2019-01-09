Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Leads charge in win
Bergeron scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
The tally and one of the helpers came on the power play, giving Bergeron 17 points with the man advantage (five goals, 12 assists) in only 27 games. The Bruins' top line of Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Bergeron remains one of the most dominant units in the NHL, and as long as it sticks together, the 33-year-old center will likely remain on an explosive scoring pace -- despite missing 16 games earlier in the season, he's still headed for his first career 90-point campaign.
