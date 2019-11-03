Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: League's top line continues to rip

Bergeron had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Senators.

He and his linemates Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak contributed seven points in the win. Bergeron now has a three-game streak on the go and six points, including four goals, in that span. It's modest compared to Marchand's 12-game streak and Pastrnak's 13, but it's still a strong performance.