Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Leaves after first period
Bergeron (upper body) exited Thursday's game versus the Canadiens for precautionary reasons.
Bergeron's absence likely won't impact his playoff availability -- the Bruins clearly didn't want to risk anything despite letting him play in the first period.
