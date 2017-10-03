Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Leaves practice with injury

Bergeron left Tuesday's practice due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

It's unclear exactly what is ailing Bergeron since he had seemed to be almost completely recovered from offseason sports hernia surgery, so we will have to wait for an official update whether this injury is an aggravation of that or something completely new. Either way, Bergeron appears to be in danger of missing the Bruins' season opener against the Predators on Thursday. If he can't go, Ryan Spooner would be a candidate to move up in the lineup and center Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork.