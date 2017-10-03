Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Leaves practice with injury
Bergeron left Tuesday's practice due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
It's unclear exactly what is ailing Bergeron since he had seemed to be almost completely recovered from offseason sports hernia surgery, so we will have to wait for an official update whether this injury is an aggravation of that or something completely new. Either way, Bergeron appears to be in danger of missing the Bruins' season opener against the Predators on Thursday. If he can't go, Ryan Spooner would be a candidate to move up in the lineup and center Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: May have limitations in camp•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Ready for 2017-18 campaign•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Captures record-tying fourth Selke Trophy•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Recovering after sports hernia surgery•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Played through sports hernia•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nets power-play goal in OT loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...