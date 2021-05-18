Bergeron scored a goal on six shots and dished out three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Washington in Game 2.
Bergeron gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead midway through the first period when he buried a wrist shot from the high slot following a Washington turnover. The veteran center played his typically well-rounded game, chipping in with a pair of blocks and going 18-11 (62.1 percent) in the faceoff circle. Bergeron has now managed to score a goal in six of his last eight games dating back to the start of May.
