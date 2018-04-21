Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Likely to play Saturday

Bergeron (upper body) practiced in his usual No. 1 power-play capacity Saturday morning, ahead of Game 5 against the Maple Leafs, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy liked what he saw, telling reporters, "I anticipate he'll play."

Reports surfaced Friday indicating that Bergeron will be a game-time decision for a potential series-clinching win over the Buds, but it certainly bodes well that he was back at practice with the regular power-play contributors. The official call on his availability reportedly will be made after pregame warmups.