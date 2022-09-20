Bergeron (elbow) is listed on the Bruins' training camp roster, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Bergeron underwent surgery on his injured elbow in late May. He was given a 10-week recovery timeline at the time, and it appears he's met that mark. The 37-year-old center is projected to be the Bruins' top center once again in 2022-23.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Back for another season•
-
Patrice Bergeron: Still unsigned•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Undergoes elbow surgery•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three points in Game 4•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Provides all offense in Game 2 loss•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Records five shots Monday•