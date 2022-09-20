Bergeron (elbow) is listed on the Bruins' training camp roster, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Bergeron underwent surgery on his injured elbow in late May. He was given a 10-week recovery timeline at the time, and it appears he's met that mark. The 37-year-old center is projected to be the Bruins' top center once again in 2022-23.

