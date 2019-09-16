Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Logs first practice

Bergeron (groin) -- who sported a non-contact jersey Monday -- "appeared to be practicing without any hindrance,"Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Bergeron will have a scheduled off day Tuesday, as he works his way back from a lingering groin injury, but barring any setbacks, the stellar two-way center remains on pace to be ready to play in time for the Bruins' regular season opener.