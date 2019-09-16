Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Logs first practice
Bergeron (groin) -- who sported a non-contact jersey Monday -- "appeared to be practicing without any hindrance,"Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
Bergeron will have a scheduled off day Tuesday, as he works his way back from a lingering groin injury, but barring any setbacks, the stellar two-way center remains on pace to be ready to play in time for the Bruins' regular season opener.
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.