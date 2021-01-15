Bergeron recorded an assist in 19:32 worth of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over New Jersey.

The Bruins' captain also saw first-unit power play duty and time as a penalty killer in the team's season opener. As long as he's in the lineup, Bergeron will remain a viable fantasy option, while skating on the team's top line with Brad Marchand and for now, Jack Studnicka, who's filling in for David Pastrnak (hip).