Bergeron scored twice and added an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over Montreal.

Bergeron snapped a five-game scoreless streak with a big game Sunday. The veteran center put home a rebound to open the scoring in the first, assisted on a Charlie McAvoy tally, and added an empty-netter to close out the win. Bergeron now has 22 goals and 37 assists in 71 games this season.