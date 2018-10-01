Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Looks good to go for opener
Per coach Bruce Cassidy, Bergeron (back) should be good to go for Wednesday's season opener against the Capitals.
Bergeron shed his non-contact jersey at Monday's practice and has been able to avoid any setbacks, which sets the stage for him to center the Bruins' top line Wednesday, as well as see first-unit power play duty against the Caps.
