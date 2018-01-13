Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Looks good to play Saturday

Bergeron (knee) took line rushes during morning skate in preparation for Saturday's road contest against the Canadiens.

The four-time Selke Trophy winner was in his usual spot on the top line alongside Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, so there's reason to believe that Bergeron will be back in action for this Original Six rivalry. The Canadian pivot has 16 goals, 16 helpers, and his best rating (plus-20) in four years. We'll let you know closer to puck drop if he ends up sitting, but it seems highly unlikely at this point.