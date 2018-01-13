Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Looks good to play Saturday
Bergeron (knee) took line rushes during morning skate in preparation for Saturday's road contest against the Canadiens.
The four-time Selke Trophy winner was in his usual spot on the top line alongside Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, so there's reason to believe that Bergeron will be back in action for this Original Six rivalry. The Canadian pivot has 16 goals, 16 helpers, and his best rating (plus-20) in four years. We'll let you know closer to puck drop if he ends up sitting, but it seems highly unlikely at this point.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Banged up in loss•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Joins Bruins elite with record night•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Seven goals in past 10•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Two goals including winner•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Gets two points in victory•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Stays hot with two-goal night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...