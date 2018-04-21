Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Makes return for Game 5
Bergeron (upper body) will play Game 5 against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic Boston reports.
Bergeron sat out Game 4 in Toronto, but he'll be ready to return home and look to close out the series. The 32-year-old pivot dished out five assists in the first three games of the series, including a four-point performance in Game 2. Bergeron's always a top-tier pick on a line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, as the trio combined for 228 points this season.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Takes the ice Friday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could play Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Will miss Game 4•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Toys with Leafs like cats taunt prey•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...