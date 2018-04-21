Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Makes return for Game 5

Bergeron (upper body) will play Game 5 against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic Boston reports.

Bergeron sat out Game 4 in Toronto, but he'll be ready to return home and look to close out the series. The 32-year-old pivot dished out five assists in the first three games of the series, including a four-point performance in Game 2. Bergeron's always a top-tier pick on a line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, as the trio combined for 228 points this season.