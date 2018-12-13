Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Making progress
Bergeron (rib/sternoclavicular) has been skating of late.
The Bruins posted a video clip Thursday of Bergeron and Zdeno Chara (knee) working out, with both players appearing to move around pretty well. While that's a step in the right direction for the duo, coach Bruce Cassidy suggested Tuesday that neither player was close to playing at that stage. That said, barring any setbacks, we'd expect more concrete updates regarding Bergeron's potential return to arrive sooner rather than later based on his recent progress. The B's stellar two-way pivot last suited up Nov. 16.
