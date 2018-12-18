Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: May debut this weekend
Bergeron (ribs) is expected to take part in a non-contact practice Wednesday and has a chance to make a return to game action over the weekend, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Given this news, it seems that Bergeron will miss Thursday's game in Montreal but stands a chance of returning at home Saturday against Nashville or on the road Sunday at Carolina. Further updates on his status will be expected as he returns to the practice ice over the course of this week.
