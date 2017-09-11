Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: May have limitations in camp

Bergeron (sports hernia) will be ready for training camp when it begins Thursday, but is still undergoing rehab and may initially have some limitations, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

While this may not sound like the best news, Bergeron confirmed that he will indeed be ready for Opening Night and that his recovery path is to ensure the injury doesn't flare up this season. The four-time Selke Trophy winner had a down year by his standards in 2016-17, notching 21 goals and 53 points in 79 games, but put together a phenomenal backstretch of the season with 12 goals and 35 points in 35 contests. Now that he'll be back to full health, look for Bergeron to be back at his best in 2017-18.