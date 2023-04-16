Bergeron sat out practice Sunday due to an upper-body issue and an illness, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.
Bergeron also didn't practice Saturday after leaving Thursday's regular-season finale against Montreal early for precautionary reasons. It's still possible that he will be available to play in Game 1 versus Florida on Monday. If Bergeron is ruled out, Pavel Zacha is projected to fill in as the first-line center.
