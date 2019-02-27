Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Misses practice Wednesday

Bergeron (undisclosed) was not present for Wednesday's practice.

The same applies to Noel Acciari (undisclosed), which prompted the Bruins to recall both Peter Cehlarik and Karson Kuhlman on an emergency basis. Bergeron did lead Boston forwards with 18:28 worth of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks, so it's possible the team's No. 1 pivot may just be receiving a rest/maintenance day. Per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com, Kuhlman filled in for Bergeron at practice Wednesday, centering Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen.