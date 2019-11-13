Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nabs assist in rough collapse
Bergeron picked up his 18th point of the season with an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers.
The Bruins blew a 4-0 lead in the third period to lose in a shootout, but the top line added to the scoring yet again. Despite being at a point-per-game pace, Bergeron sticks out like a sore thumb on his own line as David Pastrnak (31) and Brad Marchand (30) are top-four in league scoring.
