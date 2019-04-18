Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nabs assist in win

Bergeron collected an assist during Wednesday's 6-4 victory over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Bergeron saw only 14:37 in ice time during the contest but still managed his way onto the scoresheet with an assist on David Pastrnak's first goal of the game. He also recorded three shots on goal, a block and went 16-for-22 in the faceoff dot.

